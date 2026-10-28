Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbos Receives $11.2m to Modernize Cargo Handling

Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor has been awarded $11.2 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD) Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) to modernize its cargo handling, including the specialized equipment needed to support future international container service. The grant is part of a $498 million investment to modernize 35 port projects across 19 states and strengthen America’s supply chains.

The Burns Harbor Container Handling Modernization Project will fund a mobile harbor crane, bulk-handling attachments, reach stackers, a top handler, off-road yard trucks, and more. The equipment will also strengthen the port’s existing operations. The mobile harbor crane can switch between bulk grabs, breakbulk lifting gear, and container spreaders allowing Burns Harbor to handle more steel, bulk materials, construction materials and project cargo alongside future container traffic when market demand arises.

The $14 million project includes a $2.8 million match from Ports of Indiana.