Ports of Singapore and LA, Long Beach to Establish a Green and Digital Shipping Corridor

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Port of Los Angeles, Port of Long Beach and C40 Cities have begun discussions to establish a green and digital shipping corridor between Singapore and the San Pedro Bay port complex. The corridor will focus on low- and zero-carbon fuels for bunkering, as well as digital tools to support deployment of low- and zero-carbon ships.

This collaborative effort supports the Green Shipping Challenge launched during the World Leaders’ Summit at the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, this week. Convened by the United States and Norway, the Green Shipping Challenge encourages governments, ports, maritime carriers, cargo owners and others in the shipping value chain to commit to concrete steps at COP27 to galvanize global action to decarbonize the shipping industry.

As hub ports, Singapore, Los Angeles and Long Beach are vital nodes on the trans-Pacific shipping lanes and key stakeholders in the maritime sector’s green transition. The three ports and C40 Cities will work closely with other stakeholders in the maritime and energy value chains to accelerate the deployment of low- and zero-carbon emission solutions, identify digital shipping programs, and develop green fuel sources for bunkering to support efficient cargo movement. In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the green and digital shipping corridor aims to catalyze investment in green infrastructure, including zero-carbon energy hubs linked to port and shipping demand.

Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA, said, “The trans-Pacific corridor is one of the busiest trade routes in the world. MPA is pleased to support the development of a green and digital shipping corridor with the USA through the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach, given their strong connectivity and existing initiatives with C40 Cities. Through this corridor, we hope to support the decarbonization of global supply chains, complementing efforts undertaken by the industry and the International Maritime Organization to drive the decarbonization and digital transition for international shipping.”

Gene Seroka, Port of Los Angeles Executive Director, said: “Reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the maritime supply chain is essential, and this trans-Pacific partnership will help us build a network of ports and key stakeholders to help decarbonize goods movement throughout the Pacific region. We look forward to coordinating with our partners to develop an implementation plan on this critical initiative.”

Mario Cordero, Port of Long Beach Executive Director, said “Decarbonizing the supply chain is the future of our industry, and partnerships like this on the world’s most important trade route are important for fulfilling that ultimate goal. We’re excited about developing this initiative in the coming months and what it means for making operations more efficient while advancing the fight against global warming.”

Mark Watts, C40 Executive Director, said: “Accelerating efforts to decarbonize the shipppng sector is urgent if we are to limit global heating to 1.5°C. This initiative has the potential to serve a range of carriers and routes by reimagining infrastructure designs and operational best practices, and advancing the feasibility of zero-carbon fuel production, supply, storage and bunkering.”