Dutch maritime technology company PortXchange is expanding its EmissionInsider platform with emissions forecasting, scenario modelling and AI-assisted decarbonization planning tools to help ports assess the environmental impact of their operations and future investments.

The planned upgrade will also introduce multimodal emissions monitoring, bringing together emissions data from vessels, trucks, rail movements and cargo-handling equipment, the company said.

The expanded platform will comprise four connected products: Emission Report, Emission Dashboard, Emission Simulations and Emission Strategy.

Emission Report will provide structured reporting for ports with different levels of data availability, while Emission Dashboard will support regular monitoring of port activity and emissions performance.

The forecasting capabilities are being developed to help ports anticipate short-term emissions changes caused by factors such as weather disruptions, vessel schedule changes and increased waiting times at berths or anchorages.

Emission Simulations will allow ports to assess the potential impact of investments and operational changes, including shore power installation, port equipment electrification, vessel speed limits and increased traffic volumes.

The Emission Strategy product will introduce AI-assisted support for developing and reviewing decarbonisation plans, helping ports identify measures and priorities based on their operations, emissions profiles and objectives.

“Ports have become much better at measuring emissions, but measuring them doesn’t make them disappear.

“If the information sits in a report that nobody uses when making operational or investment decisions, we have to question what we’re achieving. Ports need to know where they can make a difference, what it will cost and whether their plans will actually reduce emissions,” said Sjoerd de Jager, Managing Director and Co-Founder of PortXchange.

PortXchange plans to introduce the new capabilities progressively, with a modular structure allowing ports to select products and data integrations according to their operational and decarbonisation requirements.