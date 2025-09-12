POSH Set to Tow Nguya FLNG from China to Eni’s Congo Field

Singapore-based marine services provider PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) has been selected by Wison New Energies to tow the Nguya floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility from China to the Republic of Congo.

The FLNG unit will be deployed as part of Phase 2 of the Eni’s Congo LNG project in the Marine XII concession.

The unit will be positioned approximately 50 kilometers offshore from Pointe-Noire, in water depth of about 33 meters.

Ngyua FLNG’s nominal nameplate capacity is 2.4 million tonnes of LNG per annum, equivalent to 3.3 billion cubic metres of natural gas.

POSH will deploy three ocean-going towing tugs to tow the FLNG from China to Congo and an additional tug shall be deployed in Congo for station-keeping during the hook-up of the FLNG to the SSY mooring system.

POSH has appointed Longitude for the engineering works related to the marine operations. Longitude will provide engineering services and develop associated procedures covering station-keeping operations, hook-up of the submerged swivel yoke mooring system, tether chain assembly and the flexible riser to the FLNG, as well as offering offshore operational support.

“This project represents a significant milestone for POSH, marking our first collaboration with Wison New Energies, and we are truly honored to support them on this significant FLNG milestone for the Republic of Congo.

“Leveraging our experience in offshore towage and installation, we are committed to delivering safe and reliable marine solutions that contribute to the long-term success of the Nguya FLNG,” said Eric Ng, Director, Offshore Projects at POSH.