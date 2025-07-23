POSH Welcomes AHTS Vessel to its Fleet

PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH), an offshore marine solutions provider, has expanded its towage and installation fleet with the addition of a new anchor handling towing (AHT) vessel, POSH Courage.

This fleet enhancement strengthens POSH’s capacity to undertake larger or multiple towages, further boosting the company’s ability to execute concurrent tows and offering clients greater scheduling flexibility and operational scalability.

Built for demanding global offshore infrastructure projects, POSH Courage is equipped with a Dynamic Positioning Class 2 (DP2) system and delivers a bollard pull of 203 tonnes.

The vessel is suited for intercontinental floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) tows, deepwater mooring installations and complex rig moves, operating reliably even in challenging offshore environments.

“POSH Courage represents more than just fleet expansion. It enhances our ability to deliver timely, reliable and efficient offshore project solutions globally.

“With more vessels in play, we are well-positioned to support multiple projects simultaneously and meet the growing demands of the offshore energy industry,” said Eric Ng, Head of Offshore Projects, POSH.

The POSH Courage joins the company’s C Series fleet of anchor handling towing vessels designed for deepwater and intercontinental towage, mooring and hook-up operations.

This brings POSH’s global fleet to 45 vessels, further reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for complex marine projects worldwide.