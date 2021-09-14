Marine Link
Thursday, September 23, 2021
Power Outages Hit Texas Ports Following Hurricane Nicholas

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 14, 2021

© gokturk_06 / Adobe Stock

The Port of Houston on Tuesday said all terminals would remain closed due to the effects of Hurricane Nicholas and widespread power outages, and the Freeport Harbor Channel in Texas also suspended vessel movements due to unsafe conditions and power outages, according to notices from both ports.

The Port of Houston anticipates resuming vessel movements on Tuesday evening and normal operations on Wednesday, then notice said.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

