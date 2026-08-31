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Monday, August 31, 2026

PPG Launches PPG ONE RANGE Marine Coating Portfolio at SMM

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 31, 2026

PPG introduces PPG ONE RANGE portfolio of one-component marine coatings designed to reduce complexity, minimize waste and streamline maintenance. © PPG

PPG introduces PPG ONE RANGE portfolio of one-component marine coatings designed to reduce complexity, minimize waste and streamline maintenance. © PPG

PPG announced the launch of the PPG ONE RANGE portfolio of five one-component marine coatings at the SMM 2026 maritime industry trade fair in Hamburg, Germany. Designed to simplify onboard fleet maintenance, the portfolio helps crews complete maintenance projects more efficiently with ready-to-use, one-component coating solutions.

The portfolio's ready-to-use, one-component format supports a broad range of onboard maintenance applications with simplified product preparation, storage and handling and less waste. 

PPG will showcase the PPG One Range portfolio and PPG PowerPack tool at SMM Hamburg, Sept. 1-4, in Hall B, stand 419.

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