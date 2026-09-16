PredictWind Offers Orca & Whale Watch Feature During Migration Season

With Pacific gray whales moving south from November to January, and humpbacks heading south from late autumn through December toward Hawaii, Mexico and Central America, it's peak season for whale encounters at sea.

Vessel strikes are one of the leading causes of death for large whales worldwide, and sailboats carry a particular risk here, moving quietly under sail means whales often don't hear a boat coming, and may surface directly beneath or in front of it.

PredictWind's Orca & Whale Watch feature helps, showing continuously updated whale positions on compatible chartplotters and apps, and letting sailors add their own sightings back into the network. It's powered by the Whale Alert database (developed for NOAA and IFAW).

Key Features:

Continuously updated whale positions within an adjustable range around the boat's position

Integration with popular chartplotters and navigation apps

Ability to report your own whale sightings back into the network

Powered by the Whale Alert database, developed for NOAA and IFAW

Sightings drawn from public reports and NOAA Fisheries' acoustic detection programs

Requirements: