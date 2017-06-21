Marine Link
Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Crowley Names Manzi Vice President of SSQE

June 21, 2017

Paul Manzi (Photo: Crowley)

Paul Manzi (Photo: Crowley)

Crowley Maritime Corporation has appointed Paul S. Manzi as the company’s new vice president of safety, security, quality and environmental stewardship (SSQE), effective July 1.
 
Manzi, who will be based in Jacksonville and report to Carl Fox, senior vice president, corporate services, succeeds Charlie Nalen, who is retiring after 36 years of service to Crowley.
 
Reporting to Manzi will be Daniel Smith and Ketra Anderson, who are both directors of SSQE based in Seattle.
 
Manzi joined Crowley last year as director of health and safety, and has more than 36 years of experience in the maritime industry. He has served as a navigational watch officer and has held various positions in marine operations and corporate safety, health and environmental compliance and stewardship. He has also served on technical committees and in leadership roles in trade safety organizations. Prior to joining Crowley, Manzi held a number of health, safety and environmental roles with BP, including stints in shipping, major projects in the Middle East and drilling and exploration in North Africa.
 
Manzi is a Certified Safety Professional (CSP) and earned a master's degree in environmental management from the University of Houston and a bachelor of science degree in marine transportation and nautical science from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) at Kings Point. 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2017 - The Annual World Yearbook

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News