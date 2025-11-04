Production Begins on Irving OmniLift Shiplift

Bardex, in partnership with Irving Shipbuilding, Inc., announced that production has commenced on the mechanical equipment for the Irving OmniLift Shiplift.

This specialized set of equipment, designed and engineered to meet exacting standards, will play a central role in supporting Irving’s River-class destroyer shipbuilding program, a part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy and the most complex Canadian shipbuilding program since World War II.

The move into production reflects Bardex’s ongoing commitment to precision, reliability, and on-time project delivery.