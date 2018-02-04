Marine Link
Monday, February 5, 2018

Dominion Starts Cove Point LNG Production

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 4, 2018

Pic: Dominion Energy

Pic: Dominion Energy

 Dominion Energy Cove Point (DECP) has begun producing liquefied natural gas with its newly constructed natural gas liquefaction facility undergoing commissioning in Lusby, MD. 

 
All major equipment has been operated and is being commissioned as expected following a comprehensive round of testing and quality assurance activities.
 
Shell NA LNG is providing the natural gas needed for liquefaction during the commissioning process and will off-take by ship the LNG that is produced.
 
When commissioning is complete, DECP will produce LNG for ST Cove Point, which is the joint venture of Sumitomo Corporation and Tokyo Gas, and for GGULL, the U.S. affiliate of GAIL (India) LTD under 20-year take-or-pay contracts. DECP's liquefaction facility has a nameplate capacity of 5.25 mtpa of LNG. The facility is expected to enter commercial service in early March.
 
Construction of the liquefaction facility began in October 2014, following more than three years of federal, state and local permit reviews and approvals. With a cost of $4 billion, it is the largest construction project ever thus far for Maryland and for Dominion Energy. Construction has involved more than 10,000 craft workers and a payroll of more than $565 million.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2018 - Ship Repair & Conversion

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News