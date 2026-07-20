Projectile Strike Sets Dynacom Tanker Ablaze Near Oman

Greek shipping company Dynacom Tankers said two of its managed vessels were hit by projectiles of unknown origin on Monday while sailing off the coast of Oman.

The re-escalation in fighting between the U.S. and Iran is again threatening commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz as Iranian forces target vessels and the U.S. moves to enforce its blockade of the country's ports.

Dynacom said Kavomaleas — a Malta-flagged Panamax-sized tanker — was struck by two projectiles, causing a fire in its engine room and forcing its evacuation.

"After deploying the shipboard fire suppression system, the master made the decision to evacuate the vessel," it said in a statement.

All crew members were safely located by Oman authorities and transferred to shore, Dynacom said, adding that it was in close contact with all relevant regional authorities.

British maritime risk management group Vanguard said the incident occurred as the vessel transited about 8 nautical miles northwest of Oman's Kumzar.

Kavomaleas had been set to load oil products in the Gulf this week, according to shipbroking fixtures and one trade source.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency, which reported earlier that the vessel was on fire, said no environmental impact was reported.

In a separate statement, Dynacom Tankers said another of its vessels — the Liberian-flagged Acheloos — was also struck by a projectile on Monday.

"All crew members are safe and all accounted for. The vessel has proceeded to anchorage while assessments take place. There are no reports of pollution at this time," it said.

Acheloos is a Very Large Crude Carrier capable of carrying 2 million barrels of oil.

Greek maritime security company Marisks said Acheloos and Kavomaleas were struck at approximately the same time and were both transiting via the U.S.-facilitated southern Hormuz corridor.

On Monday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said two oil tankers "exploded" and were immobilised after attempting to take what it called an unsafe southern route through the Strait of Hormuz. On Sunday, the Guards also pointed to two ships involved in an "accident" in the same area.

It was unclear if the two incidents were related or whether they were connected to attacks on the Dynacom vessels.





BLACK SEA ATTACK

In a separate incident, a third Dynacom managed tanker, Asia, was struck by a drone early on Monday at Russia's Novorossiysk CPC terminal in the Black Sea, Dynacom said in a statement later on Monday.

The vessel's crew extinguished a fire onboard the vessel, Dynacom said.

"All crew are safe and accounted for. There are no reports of pollution to the marine environment," the company said.

"The vessel is now at anchor while damage assessments and inspections are carried out."









(Reuters - Reporting by Enas Alashray, Eman Abouhassira, Jonathan Saul, Trixie Yap and Nidhi Verma; Additional reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Ros Russell and Clarence Fernandez)