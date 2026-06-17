Protecting Crew Lives Launches Resource Platform for Superyacht Crews

A new independent platform has launched that arms superyacht crew with the knowledge, resources and voice that maritime law already entitles them to but that the industry has consistently failed to deliver, says Protecting Crew Lives (PCL).

The platform is a centralised, independent resource hub and a place where crew can access plain-language guidance on their rights, understand what safe and compliant looks like, find support services and know exactly what steps to take when something goes wrong.

PCL was founded by two mothers, Nicole Coetzer and Chantal Johnson in memory of Paige Bell, a 20-year-old woman who went to sea full of ambition and whose life was tragically cut short whilst working on a yacht in the Bahamas.

The platform launches with practical, crew-first resources:

A Four-Stage Resource Library: Covering everything from what to check before boarding to legal rights when things go wrong, with step-by-step guidance on internal reporting, external escalation and repatriation.

Regulatory Framework Guides: Breakdowns of the MLC 2006, STCW and the ISPS Code, so crew can understand the laws that already protect them, ensuring clear communication, operational transparency and shared accountability on board.

Reporting Channels: Direct links to appropriate authorities and support networks so crew are never left searching for help alone.

The Yellow Rose Crew Directory: A developing, independent directory of service providers who choose to align with crew-first operational baselines. To be listed, entities must submit a self-declared checklist committing to essential safety, welfare standards and compliance. To protect the autonomy of this network, no entity pays for placement and no placement can be bought.

"Our aim is non-negotiable. It is to ensure that every single protection maritime law affords crew on paper, is actually felt by crew in practice. Although there has been significant improvement, the continued feedback we receive is that these regulations are not being applied at grassroots level. The industry has been allowed to look away for too long. Contract regulations are ignored. MLC obligations are bypassed," says Coetzer.

"Crew suffer psychologically, physically, professionally and are told to stay quiet if they want to keep working. We acknowledge and celebrate those in this industry who are genuinely doing the right thing. But we refuse to allow their good practice to be used as a shield for those who are not. Crew deserve the same human rights afforded to any land-based worker. Those rights are not a privilege. They are the law," says Johnson.

PCL is available as a mobile web app (Progressive Web App), designed specifically for crew who need resources in the moment without cluttering their device's storage. The platform installs directly to the home screen of any smartphone for instant, lightweight access.

To Install: Visit www.protectingcrewlives.com on your smartphone while online and follow the "Add to Home Screen" prompt. Once downloaded, the essential resource library and safety guides will remain fully accessible even with no signal.

Official Platform: www.protectingcrewlives.com

PCL is entirely self-funded by its founders. Its role is strictly advocacy-led and informational. PCL does not investigate incidents, assign blame or act as a regulatory or enforcement body.



