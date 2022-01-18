Pruzek Named Executive VP at RECONCRAFT

Boatbuilder RECONCRAFT announced that it has named Josh Pruzek as executive vice president, effective January 1.

Pruzek brings to the role two decades of leadership and operations in the specialized marine manufacturing industry. He most recently served as the vice president of sales and business development at Vigor for two years and as vice president of marine products at Oregon Iron Works for 17 years, both in the Portland, Ore. area. He led the successful capture and execution of multiple high-profile programs including SOCOM’s Combatant Craft Heavy (CC-H), Combatant Craft Medium (CC-M) and numerous other craft.

“Josh is highly respected in the industry and has the knowledge and experience to help RECONCRAFT continue our growth into increasingly specialized and sophisticated craft and additional programs of record to include autonomous craft,” said Jon Hoflich, RECONCRAFT’s co-founder and president.

“I’m thrilled to join RECONCRAFT and look forward to collaborating with our military, government, and international partners to develop and deliver solutions that improve their capabilities,” Pruzek said. “We have a world-class team of highly experienced craftsmen, engineers and support staff committed to quality and with a passion for building specialized and innovative vessels. Our state-of-the-art facility and equipment easily support vessel construction up to 100 feet in length and 100 gross tons.”