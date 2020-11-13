PSA Marine Takes Delivery of Two New Tugs

Singapore's PSA Marine recently took delivery of two new 32-meter harbor tugs, PSA Marvel and PSA Valkyrie, from PaxOcean Engineering Zhuhai Co.

The newbuilds, which follow the PSA Thor and PSA Hulk delivered from the same builder in 2018, are of the same basic design with some improvements, said naval architect Robert Allan Ltd.

The RAmparts 3200 ASD tugs are designed for ship assist in berthing and un-berthing operations at ports/terminals, coastal towing operations and in addition are capable of escort service. The vessels feature a special, uniquely styled deckhouse and wheelhouse exclusively developed for PSA Marine, the designer noted.

Propulsion and auxiliary machinery consist of two Caterpillar 3516C main diesels paired with two Schottel model SRP 510 Z-drives, along with a pair of Cummins CSMTA11-IMO T2 diesel gensets.

On trials, the PSA Marvel and PSA Valkyrie met or exceeded all performance expectations, including 83.5 tonnes bollard pull and a free running speed of 13.5 knots.

Deck equipment includes a Rolls Royce ETWH 2000/800 hydraulic single split drum hawser fore winch, Rolls Royce TW 2000/100 H hydraulic single drum aft winch, Macgregor MG-HUW-05-UL hydraulic tugger winch and Palfinger PK12000 deck crane.

The accommodations have been outfitted to a MLC compliant standard for a crew of 10. The main deckhouse contains an entrance lobby, the galley, mess, two officer cabins and a WC. The lower deck contains four double berth cabins with shared en suite WC. The wheelhouse is designed with a single split control station which provides maximum all round visibility and exceptional visibility to the bow and side fendering. The engine room features a small, acoustically isolated switchboard room.

Key particulars

Length, overall: 32 meters

Beam, molded: 12 meters

Depth, least molded: 5.33 meters

Maximum draft (overall): 5.42 meters

Gross Tonnage: 496

Tank capacities

Fuel oil: 205 cubic meters

Potable Water: 32 cubic meters

Main Engine lube oil: 3.5 cubic meters

Foam: 6.5 cubic meters

Sewage holding tank: 5 cubic meters

The vessels are constructed to Lloyd’s Register of Shipping Class requirements with the following notation: LR ✠ 100 A1, Tug, Escort Tug, Fire Fighting Ship 1 with Water Spray, ✠ LMC, UMS, IWS.