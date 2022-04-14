PTL Marine Hires Two Managers on US West Coast

PTL Marine announces the hiring of Mohamed Tounkara as Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Manager - West Coast and Donnie Lowe as Operations Manager - Seattle. With decades of combined experience, both Tounkara and Lowe possess an extensive skillset from past roles ranging from Fortune 100 companies to Main Street entrepreneurial businesses. PTL Marine continues its flurry of recent hiring as it shores up operations in major West Coast ports including Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Both Tounkara and Lowe will be based at PTL Marine’s Seattle operation where the company services the Marine and C&I industries with fuels, lubricants, chemicals and last-mile logistics solutions.

“I’m excited to be joining PTL Marine during a time of the company’s continued emergence in the very competitive West Coast market,” said Tounkara, “I look forward to helping our team exceed our customers’ and partners’ EHS goals while delivering the high quality of service they’ve come to expect.” Tounkara brings varied EHS experience from previous roles with Chevron, Halliburton and Ross Stores, Inc. He attended Taft College and California State University, Bakersfield.

“Leading the team in Seattle for PTL Marine at this moment in their history is an amazing opportunity for me,” said Donnie Lowe, “the team is focused on optimizing our efficiencies in delivery and distribution processes with EHS principles top of mind. Lowe leverages operations experience gained using Lean Six Sigma methodologies at both Amazon and Anheuser-Busch InBev, where he served in multiple roles. Lowe is a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and the Seattle Police Department where he served the community for 21 years. Lowe received his Master’s in Public Administration from the University of Washington in 2011.

“Both Mohamed and Donnie are excellent additions to our team and will elevate every aspect of our West Coast operation, especially in the greater Seattle market. We recognize and honor Donnie’s significant experience in the U.S. Military as well as his long tenure with the Seattle Police force,” said Jeff Lang, Chief Operations Officer of PTL Marine. “Mohamed’s experience will enhance our ability to deliver exceptional EHS performance, which is increasingly more important to our customer and industry partners,” he continued.