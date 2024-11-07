QatarEnergy Inaugurates Four New LNG Vessels in Korea

QatarEnergy has inaugurated four new conventional-size LNG vessels built in Samsung Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean shipyards in the Republic of Korea as part of its historic fleet expansion program.

The four new vessels - Id’asah, Nuaijah, Umm Swayyah, and Lebrethah - are part of 128 total vessels ordered from Korean and Chinese shipyards as part of the largest shipbuilding program in the history of the LNG shipping industry.

The naming of the vessels took place in two separate ceremonies in the city of Geoje, the first of which was held at the Samsung Heavy Industries Shipyard for the Id’asah, the first to be delivered by Samsung.

The second naming ceremony was held at the Hanwha Ocean Shipyard for the other three vessels which will shortly join QatarEnergy’s expanding LNG fleet.

“This very special occasion highlights the growth of QatarEnergy's strategic partnership with Samsung Heavy Industries and JP Morgan Asset Management’s Global Transportation Group. This event is not only a milestone in our journey, but also a celebration of our partnership and joint commitment to deliver cleaner energy to the world,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy.