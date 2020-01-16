Qatargas Delivers 1st Cargo to Summit LNG

The world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer Qatargas Operating Company Limited (Qatargas) has delivered the first Q-Flex cargo of the chilled fuel to the Summit LNG floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) located offshore Bangladesh.



The cargo, aboard Qatargas-chartered 'Al Safliya', was loaded at Ras Laffan Port on 27 December 2019 and delivered to the FSRU on 14 January 2020.



This is the first commercial open water ship-to-ship transfer involving a Q-Flex vessel delivering to Petrobangla (LNG buyers) at their Summit LNG Terminal (SLNG).



SLNG is a project jointly developed by Excelerate Energy and the Bangladesh Oil, Gas & Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) on a build, own and operate basis.



The FSRU 'SUMMIT LNG' is under a 15-year charter deal to Petrobangla and carried the inaugural LNG cargo from Qatar in April 2018.



'Al Safliya' is a Q-Flex class LNG vessel with an overall cargo capacity of 210,000 cubic meters.



The deliveries to Petrobangla are made under a long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) signed in September 2017 between Qatargas and Petrobangla to supply up to 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum for 15 years.