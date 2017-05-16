GOGL Takes Two More Vessels from Quintana

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) said it has taken delivery of additional two vessels, Q Myrtalia and Q Shea, from Quintana Shipping in exchange for 1.95 million consideration shares.

A statement from the company said: "Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated March 14, 2017 where Golden Ocean Group announced that it has entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction where the Company will issue in aggregate 17.8 million consideration shares."

The Company is pleased to announce that it has taken delivery of the first two vessels, Q Sue and Q Kaki (to be renamed Golden Sue and Golden Kaki).

Golden Ocean has issued 1.6 million consideration shares to Quintana Shipping Ltd. and associated companies in exchange for the two vessels.

Following this transaction, the Company’s issued share capital is USD 5,843,649.6 divided into 116,872,992 issued shares, each with a nominal value of USD 0.05.