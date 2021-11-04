Radio Holland and Furuno Extend Distributorship Agreements

Furuno and Radio Holland prolonged their partnership with distributorship agreements. The senior management of both companies signed the agreements during Europort in Rotterdam. The companies have been working together in the global maritime market for more than 58 years.

Radio Holland is the distributor for Furuno in The Netherlands, UAE, Egypt and South Africa. In addition, Radio Holland is a dealer of Furuno in USA, Panama, Canada, Belgium, Portugal, Curaçao, Trinidad & Tobago, Spain and Germany.

The longstanding partnership involves the supply, installation and service of Furuno Navigation and Communication equipment.

Maarten Tromp, Managing Director of Radio Holland Group said, “The combination of Radio Holland and Furuno is unique, providing added value to the maritime industry with quality products and service 24/7. We are happy to continue our long lasting partnership with our esteemed partner Furuno."

Over the years, the companies have partnered to equip many newbuild and retrofit vessels with Furuno equipment. Recent examples include the supply of four FSV25, Sonars to Parlevliet & Van der Plas; Equipment for several mega-yachts, Equipment for four NB’s of Bodewes and Tecla Bodewes as well as over 10 Damen NB’s.