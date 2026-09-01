Ray Fitzgerald Appointed to President and COO of Pasha Group

The Pasha Group has appointed Raymond Fitzgerald as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective October 1, 2026. In conjunction with this appointment, company owner George Pasha, IV has transitioned from his previous role as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to Chairman and CEO.



Fitzgerald brings more than 30 years of experience leading logistics, shipping and transportation enterprises. He joins Pasha after serving most recently as Executive Advisor to the CEO, and previously COO, at Crowley. Before that, Fitzgerald spent two decades in senior global leadership roles at Wallenius Wilhelmsen, including President and COO of Wallenius Wilhelmsen and CEO of American Roll-on Roll-off Carriers, where he worked closely with the U.S. Department of Defense on national security logistics.



In his new role, Fitzgerald will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations and long-term priorities for all operating divisions and subsidiaries at Pasha. He will report directly to Pasha, IV, whose focus will remain on long-term strategy, growth opportunities, strengthening key business relationships and the future direction of the company.

Pasha’s hiring of Fitzgerald is another forward stride for the enterprise, which in recent years has launched multiple liquid natural gas-powered (LNG) vessels; continues nearing completion of the Kapalama Container Terminal (KCT) in Honolulu, HI; has expanded its logistics footprint and services in the Pacific Northwest; and pushes the envelope on alternative energy asset transport and bunkering.