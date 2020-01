Related News

Search Called Off for Two Missing After Ship Collision

Responders have called off a search for two fisherman missing following a fatal ship collision near Galveston, Texas, the U.S.

The Mighty Mississippi: Taming the Bull

The beneficial use of dredge material sets a record in FY 2019. And, we’re just getting started. Funding will be the key.In mid-November 2018…

Damen Joins Bangladesh Shipbuilding Initiative

Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Group and Australian-based Gentium Solutions have signed a memorandum of understanding…

A New Plan for Queen Mary

A new plan is being formulated to preserve and improve one of the world's most historic and well-known vessels.The record…

Flex LNG Tallies Contract Extension

Flex LNG on Wednesday said it secured an extension of the time-charter agreement for its 173,400-cubic-meter-capacity liquefied…

Höegh LNG Secures $80M Loan

Norway-based floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) giant Höegh LNG said it has secured $80 million to refinance an existing…

Trelleborg Acquires Signum Technology

Trelleborg has acquired Signum Technology Ltd. The acquisition of Signum and its subsidiary companies Gall Thomson, KLAW LNG…

ONE SEA Appoints Lehtovaara Chairman

ONE SEA has appointed Capt Eero Lehtovaara as its new Chairman. Lehtovaara, a Master Mariner and Associate Fellow of the Nautical Institute…

SHI Eyes Russia's $3Bn LNG Carrier Order

South Korea shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) may receive an order from Russia’s largest independent gas producer…