Rebuilding U.S. Shipbuilding One Weld at a Time

The dearth of welding talent for shipyards – for all manufacturing operations – transcends the ‘finding the next generation’ discussion and fall squarely into a conversation about rebuilding U.S. shipbuilding capacity and national defense. Technology companies – specifically AI and robotics – continue to infiltrate nearly every maritime sector, and Path Robotics has taken an early lead in the development and supply or humanoid welding robots, robots that lean on more than eight years of learning and improving weld quality. Heather Carroll, Chief Revenue Officer, Path Robotics, discussed with Maritime Reporter TV the companies high profile partnerships with the likes of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Saronic and LAD, partnerships that are helping to move forward fast a technological cornerstone for the shipyard of the future.