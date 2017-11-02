CMA CGM Gets "Gold Recognition Level" for the Third Consecutive Year.

For the third consecutive year, CMA CGM received the "Gold Recognition Level" by Ecovadis, the first collaborative platform providing Supplier Sustainability Ratings for global supply chains.

The Ecovadis’ report underlines the excellent performance of the CMA CGM Group in the following themes: environmental compliance, labor practices, fair business practices and sustainable procurement.

Across all categories, CMA CGM is part of the TOP 1% of the most successful companies. In the Sea and coastal water transport category, Ecovadis rated the Group CMA CGM among the TOP 2 % of the most successful companies.

The best ratings of the Group concern: Sustainable procurement where the CMA CGM Group is in the TOP 1 % of the most successful companies, Environmental compliance where the Group is part of the TOP 5 % and Labor practices where the Group is among the TOP 6 %.

Compared with last year, the CMA CGM Group particularly progressed in the field of fair business practices and sustainable procurement.

The Ecovadis methodology is based on the international standards of the sustainable development, in particular the Global Reporting Initiative, the Global Pact of United Nations and standard ISO 26000. It covers 150 business sectors and 140 countries.

On this occasion, Tanya Saadé Zeenny, Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, declared: "We cannot envision our future development without an ambitious policy regarding social responsibility. This evaluation, which ranks us among the TOP 1 % of the most dynamic companies regarding CSR, demonstrates our commitment towards a more respectful future and encourages us to double our efforts. This ambition is intrinsically connected to our group’s family dimension and its very strong human values.”