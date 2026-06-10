Record High Bunker Oil Price Difference Between Asia and Europe

New analysis from Danish Shipping Companies shows that the price difference for bunker oil in Singapore and Rotterdam set a new record in the spring of 2026. The difference hit $362 per ton in mid-March, with price shocks hitting Asia much harder than in Europe.

In a recently published analysis, Danish Shipping Companies has looked at the price development in VLSFO bunker prices (0.5% sulfur) in Rotterdam and Singapore from September 2019 to May 2026. The difference reached its highest (362 USD/ton) on March 12.

The analysis shows that geopolitical shocks such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the current crisis in Hormuz lead to significant price increases and that these price increases have hit Asia hardest.

Jacob K. Clasen, Deputy CEO of Danish Shipping Companies, said: "This analysis shows very clearly that when geopolitical crises slow down free navigation, as we are experiencing in the Strait of Hormuz in recent months, it has a negative impact on world markets for, among other things, oil, where we have experienced large price increases. More expensive bunker oil obviously makes it more expensive to transport goods by ship, which ultimately affects consumers."

The analysis points to differences in the underlying supply structures as a possible explanation for the development. Asian markets are generally more exposed to supplies from the Gulf region than European markets.

"To me, the development demonstrates very clearly the importance of energy security as well as the importance of access to energy from multiple markets and different energy types. It is vulnerable to being overly dependent on one type of energy or energy from one specific area," says Clasen.



