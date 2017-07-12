ClassNK Endorses Turkish Ship Recycling Facility

Leading classification society ClassNK has issued a Statement of Compliance (SoC) to a ship recycling facility in Izmir, Turkey, ISIKSAN SHIP RECYCLING and TRADING, verifying that the facilities are in line with the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, 2009 (HKC).

Although the HKC has yet to enter into force, ISIKSAN has carried out substantial improvements to its facility in a bid toward safer and greener ship recycling as well as developed the Ship Recycling Facility Plan (SRFP) required for a competent authority’s certification according to the HKC.

ClassNK reviewed the SRFP prepared by ISIKSAN, which comply with requirements of the HKC, and confirmed that its ship recycling processes follow the SRFP in addition to conducting on-site inspections before issuing the SoC. This marks the first time SoC have been issued to ship recycling facilities in Turkey.

“ClassNK is glad to issue the HKC Statement of Compliance and make its first step in Turkish ship recycling facilities. We will keep and further strengthen involvement to encourage safe and environmentally sound ship recycling practice through our verifications.” says ClassNK’s Junichi Hirata , Project Manager of Ship Recycling Team.

ClassNK will continue encouraging safe and environmentally sound ship recycling in accordance with the HKC through its issuance of SoC to facilities that meet the HKC standards.