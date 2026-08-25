REINTJES Launches Hybrid Propulsion System

REINTJES, provider of propulsion solutions, has announced their TME Hybrid System.

"Our plan was to create a compact hybrid unit. To achieve this, we've integrated the electric motor/generator onto the gearbox," says Klaus Deleroi, Managing Director of the propulsion specialist based in Hameln.

Integrating the electric motor onto the top of the gearbox brings several advantages. Installation now requires just a single unit. The space saved for freestanding installation is considerable. In addition to the more compact design, efficiency is also a key factor.

On the one hand, the electric motor feeds its power directly into the gearbox and operates in parallel with the diesel engine (PTI mode), which reduces emissions and noise levels. On the other hand, electricity can be generated (PTO mode) and additional power can also be provided (boosting) when required. The Hybrid System gives vessels the option to switch flexibly between diesel and electric propulsion. The scope of supply also includes a control panel with frequency converters, as well as all the electrical equipment required for operation.

Shipyards also benefit from the pre-assembled electric motor (with a power range of 40 to 280 kW), which reduces installation effort. Furthermore, the TME is fully tested at REINTJES, thereby reducing the time required for commissioning.

The TME Hybrid System has several applications, including in coastal areas or in ports, where emission-free and low-noise operation is an environmentally friendly and resource-efficient option. The TME is therefore suitable for ferries, yachts, supply and workboats, as well as naval and government vessels.