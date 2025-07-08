Rem Offshore's Zero-Emission Subsea Construction Vessel Hits Water (Video)

Norwegian shipowner Rem Offshore has launched the hull for its dual-fuel methanol energy subsea construction vessel (ESCV) Rem Pioneer in Vietnam, months ahead of schedule.

The launch ceremony was held on June 27 at Song Cam shipyard in Vietnam.

According to the company, hull construction will continue for a while, and outfitting will begin in the autumn at Myklebust Verft.

Rem Pioneer ESCV will be delivered in 2026 and will be the first of its kind that can perform heavy construction work in both offshore wind and subsea with net zero emissions.





The newbuild uses a number of solutions where energy consumption is almost halved compared to comparable tonnage in today’s market, as well as meeting future requirements for zero emissions from end to end, according to the company.

The vessel will be equipped with dual-fuel methanol engines in combination with battery packs.

All offshore lifting equipment, including the 250 T crane, is electric and regenerates power to the batteries.

The working deck is over 1,400 m2, and it is also prepared for the installation of an offshore gangway for use in offshore wind.

Rem Pioneer will be able to accommodates 120 persons.