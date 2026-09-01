Report: More Crew Deaths Linked to Illness Than Accidents

More than four in five crew deaths reported to Britannia P&I Club were caused by illness rather than accidents, according to a new analysis of nearly 3,000 crew-related claims, prompting renewed calls for greater focus on preventative health, cardiovascular wellbeing and mental health support across the maritime industry.

The Club's new Crew Claims Report, developed in collaboration with maritime medical specialist Dr Katherine Sinclaire of MedSea, found that 81% of all crew fatalities were illness-related, while only 19% resulted from injury. Cardiovascular conditions alone accounted for 58% of illness-related deaths, making them the single biggest cause of crew fatalities identified in the analysis.

The report also identifies a concerning trend around mental wellbeing, with suicides and incidents of seafarers missing at sea disproportionately affecting younger seafarers. While the number of cases remains relatively small, Britannia notes that a similar pattern has been observed across a broader four-year dataset, reinforcing the need for targeted support and intervention.

Drawing on claims reported during the 2023/24 and 2024/25 policy years, the report provides comprehensive assessments of crew health, safety and wellbeing risks available through P&I claims data. Overall, illnesses accounted for 60% of all crew claims, compared with 36% for injuries and 4% for fatalities.

While illness accounted for the majority of claims and fatalities, the report also identified persistent operational risks. Hand and finger injuries remained the most common onboard injury, accounting for 27% of injury claims, while more than one-third of injury-related fatalities involved man overboard incidents.

The findings highlight the importance of effective risk assessment, safe manual handling practices, strong communication and consistent use of personal protective equipment. The report also found that abdominal conditions were the largest category of illness claims, with dehydration-linked kidney stones a notable concern for seafarers working in hot environments.

Alongside its analysis, the report provides practical recommendations to help Members strengthen safety culture, improve crew wellbeing and reduce people related risks across their operations.

Commenting on the findings, Jacob Damgaard, Head of Loss Prevention, Britannia P&I Club, said: "Maritime safety is often viewed through the lens of accidents and operational incidents, but our latest claims analysis reveals a different reality. The majority of crew fatalities we see are linked to illness, particularly cardiovascular disease, highlighting the need for a broader approach to crew welfare that places greater emphasis on long-term health and prevention.

"At the same time, the findings relating to younger seafarers and mental wellbeing are a reminder that protecting crews requires attention not only to physical safety, but also to the personal and psychological challenges faced by those working at sea."

Damgaard added: "At Britannia, our focus is on helping Members move beyond compliance and towards a proactive safety culture where prevention is embedded into everyday operations. By sharing the lessons from claims data, we hope to support shipowners and crews in reducing risk, preventing avoidable harm and ultimately making life at sea safer for everyone."



