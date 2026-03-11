Report into Spirit of Discovery Tragedy Released

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has released its report into the loss of propulsion in heavy weather experienced by Spirit of Discovery in the Bay of Biscay which led over 100 injuries and one fatality.

Shortly after 1230 on 4 November 2023, the passenger vessel Spirit of Discovery lost propulsion in heavy weather while crossing the Bay of Biscay, France.

Over 100 passengers were injured during this period. Eight of the seriously injured passengers were taken directly to hospital on arrival into port and one of these passengers later died from his injuries.

The key safety issues identified were:

• the vessel lost propulsion due to violent motion causing propeller exposure, overspeed and automatic shutdown

• the initial loss of control was exacerbated by unexpected parking of both propulsion pods at 90 degrees to the vessel’s heading

• the decision to cross the Bay of Biscay was not effectively challenged by the crew and operational teams ashore

• the lack of implementation of the mass casualty incident plan contributed to the medical team becoming overstretched

• the delay in identifying that a passenger had suffered a spinal injury led to him receiving suboptimal treatment.

Safety recommendations

Recommendations have been made to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to propose that international carriage requirements include electronic inclinometers, and to the vessel’s classification societies to improve the quality of instruction manuals.

The propulsion manufacturer has been recommended to issue a customer advice note to owners of vessels fitted with similar pods.

The Cruise Lines International Association has been recommended to increase the number of medical personnel with an Advanced Trauma Life Support qualification carried on passenger vessels and to update its policies on the securing of vessel furniture in heavy weather.

Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents, Rob Loder, said: “While cruising remains safe and accidents rare, Spirit of Discovery’s violent motion in heavy weather caused injury to over 100 passengers and, very sadly, one passenger lost their life as a result of injuries sustained.

“A complex sequence of events led to this accident, and we have identified a number of clear lessons around vessel safety, crew decision-making and medical response. I am encouraged by the swift action taken by the vessel's owner, manager and manufacturers, but I urge the cruise industry to learn the lessons from this tragic accident."



