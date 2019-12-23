Rescue From Cliff At Culver Hole

HM Coastguard cliff rescue teams rescued a woman from 100 foot cliffs after she was cut off by the tide while exploring caves.



HM Coastguard rescue teams from Rhossili, Mumbles and Oxwich, the Coastguard rescue helicopter from St Athan and the Mumbles RNLI all-weather lifeboat were tasked to assist a female from the bottom of cliffs at Culver Hole after becoming cut off by the tide.



HM Coastguard received a 999 call just after 1:30pm on Sunday 22nd December from walkers on top of the cliff at Culver Hole on the Gower peninsular, reporting a female in difficulty at the base of the cliff after getting cut off whilst the tide was coming in. On arrival, responders identified that due to the overhanging cliffs it was not possible to winch the casualty to safety using the rescue helicopter. Instead, Coastguard Rescue Teams undertook a rope rescue and recovered the female to the top of the cliff and paramedics from the helicopter crew provided medical attention. Although cold and wet, she was otherwise uninjured.



HM Coastguard reminds everyone walking and exploring the coast to check tide times very carefully to avoid being cut off. Extreme caution is required if you choose to risk entering sea caves and again, check tide times or consider going with an organised Coasteering group or guide to explore safely. Please enjoy your time at our lovely coast, but make sure you and yours come home again safely.



As ever, our message is, ‘Keep safe, but if you see anybody in trouble or if you get into difficulty, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard’.





