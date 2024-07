The rescue operation for the Comoros-flagged Prestige Falcon oil tanker that capsized off Oman on July 15 has been deactivated, Oman's Maritime Security Centre said on Tuesday.

Nine of the 16-member crew were found alive and one dead, the centre reiterated, without giving further detail on the fate of the remaining six crew members.





(Reuters - Reporting by Jaidaa Taha and Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Mark Porter)