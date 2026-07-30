Resolve Marine Announces New Tacoma, Washington Facility

Resolve Marine, a provider of marine solutions, has moved its Pacific Northwest (PNW) facility to a new location on the Foss Waterway in Tacoma, Washington.

The new waterfront facility address is 700 E D Street, Tacoma, WA 98421. This location provides operational advantages, including dedicated dock space, expanded yard capacity, and upgraded equipment to support a growing range of marine services, including marine salvage and environmental response across the region.

Key features include:

Private dock space and shoreline access for efficient vessel servicing

Innovative hull cleaning and propeller polishing package for enhanced vessel performance

Expanded, fenced, and secured outer yard for increased operational capacity

Increased inventory of emergency response equipment to support rapid deployment

Upgraded salvage equipment and capabilities to handle complex marine challenges

The facility’s location strengthens Resolve Marine’s ability to support shipping, port operations, offshore industries and government partners throughout the region. Originally established in 2023, the Tacoma facility is also one of the company’s three Marine Service Centers, providing shipyard and husbandry services, commercial diving, vessel and underwater bridge inspections, marine construction, and dredging, repair and demolition services.