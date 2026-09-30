Resolve Marine to Remove of Masts From SS Richard Montgomery Wreck

Resolve Marine, a marine solutions provider, has begun work on the mast removal of the SS Richard Montgomery, a World War II Liberty ship that sank in 1944 while carrying munitions destined for Allied forces in Europe. Situated in the Thames Estuary, approximately 80 kilometers east of London, the vessel still contains approximately 1,400 tons of munition.

The operation, which includes the safe removal of the vessel’s three remaining masts, represents a milestone in the ongoing management of one of the UK's most closely monitored shipwreck sites. Working under safety and engineering protocols, Resolve Marine engineers and divers will carefully cut and lift the vessel's three steel masts. The operation has been developed following extensive technical assessments and independent expert review to ensure the continued stability of the wreck and the safety of personnel, local communities and maritime traffic.

The project supports the UK government's long-term strategy for managing the SS Richard Montgomery wreck site and preserves an important chapter of maritime history while maintaining public safety.