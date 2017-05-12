Marine Link
Saturday, May 13, 2017

Mitsubishi Restructures UniCarriers Business

May 12, 2017

Photo: Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift

Photo: Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift

 Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift announced the integration of business operation with its consolidated subsidiary UniCarriers Corporation through a company split where Mitsubishi Nichiyu succeeds the businesses of UniCarriers except domestic sales, with effect from October 1, 2017.

 
This integration of business makes it possible to achieve integration synergy early by further accelerating the Post-merger integration (PMI) activities.
 
Furthermore, Mitsubishi Nichiyu is committed to “strengthen the platform of the integrated business” and aiming to be “one of the world’s leading logistic equipment manufacturers” while working on the new mid-term business plan “Perfect Integration 2020” that was released in December of 2016.
 
"We plan to locate the head office at the address of Head Office of the current Mitsubishi Nichiyu (Nagaokakyo-city, Kyoto-pref.) after the integration of business through the Company Split. We will proceed with the Company Split by signing an Absorption-type Company Split Agreement in accordance with the foregoing decision. Details will be announced as soon as they are decided," said a statement from the company.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover May 2017 - The Marine Propulsion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News