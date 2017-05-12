Mitsubishi Restructures UniCarriers Business

Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift announced the integration of business operation with its consolidated subsidiary UniCarriers Corporation through a company split where Mitsubishi Nichiyu succeeds the businesses of UniCarriers except domestic sales, with effect from October 1, 2017.

This integration of business makes it possible to achieve integration synergy early by further accelerating the Post-merger integration (PMI) activities.

Furthermore, Mitsubishi Nichiyu is committed to “strengthen the platform of the integrated business” and aiming to be “one of the world’s leading logistic equipment manufacturers” while working on the new mid-term business plan “Perfect Integration 2020” that was released in December of 2016.

"We plan to locate the head office at the address of Head Office of the current Mitsubishi Nichiyu (Nagaokakyo-city, Kyoto-pref.) after the integration of business through the Company Split. We will proceed with the Company Split by signing an Absorption-type Company Split Agreement in accordance with the foregoing decision. Details will be announced as soon as they are decided," said a statement from the company.