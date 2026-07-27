Ret. U.S. Navy Captain Mark Harris Joins Exiger as Strategic Advisor

Exiger, a supply chain AI company and largest provider of supply chain risk technology to the U.S. Government, has announced that retired U.S. Navy Captain (Supply Corps) Mark Harris has joined as a Strategic Advisor.

He brings over 30 years of logistics, supply chain, and operations management experience across diverse Navy programs to the development and delivery of Exiger's AI across military and defense industrial base customers.

Capt. Harris joins as Exiger expands its footprint across Fed Gov and Defense Industrial Base to accelerate defense readiness with AI.

"The U.S. and its allies cannot restore maritime dominance without rebuilding the industrial ecosystems that power it," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "Mark understands how vital it is to be able to map where dependencies and bottlenecks are hiding in the defense industrial base and to identify where strategic opportunities exist to unlock faster innovation and durable resilience. His expertise will inform the next generation AI capabilities that Exiger is delivering to power the modernization of shipbuilding and naval operations."

"What drew me to Exiger is its driven, inclusive culture and its commitment to delivering the best technology to the Department of War," said Captain Harris. "Exiger's AI platform is flexible, scalable, and built to support everything from small mission teams to enterprise operations. When speed of technology adoption is increasingly the difference between leading and lagging, Exiger helps customers move faster."

Captain Harris was meritoriously awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, and the Bronze Star for his Naval service, which spans many sea and shore duty assignments, including deployments to the Western Pacific and Operation IRAQI FREEDOM.

Since retiring from active duty, Captain Harris has worked at Palantir Technologies and built out his veteran-owned advisory practice to help federal agencies and contractors resolve maritime readiness challenges.



