OOIL Sees Revenues Rise in Q3

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OOIL) total volumes were 5.0% up for the third quarter of 2017 (ended 30th September 2017), from that of the same period last year.

Total revenues increased by 26.5% to US Dollars 1,453.4 million. Loadable capacity increased by 9.0%. The overall load factor was 3.0% lower than the same period in 2016. Overall average revenue per teu increased by 20.6% compared to the third quarter of last year.

For the first nine months of 2017 (ended 30th September 2017), total volumes increased by 6.2% over the same period last year and total revenues recorded a 19.0% growth. Loadable capacity increased by 6.6%.

The overall load factor was 0.3% lower than the same period in 2016. Overall average revenue per teu increased by 12.1% compared to the same period last year.