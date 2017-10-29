Marine Link
OOIL Sees Revenues Rise in Q3

October 29, 2017

Photo: Orient Overseas (International) Limited

 Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OOIL)  total volumes were 5.0% up for the third quarter of 2017 (ended 30th September 2017), from that of the same period last year. 

 
Total revenues increased by 26.5% to US Dollars 1,453.4 million. Loadable capacity increased by 9.0%. The overall load factor was 3.0% lower than the same period in 2016. Overall average revenue per teu increased by 20.6% compared to the third quarter of last year.
 
For the first nine months of 2017 (ended 30th September 2017), total volumes increased by 6.2% over the same period last year and total revenues recorded a 19.0% growth. Loadable capacity increased by 6.6%. 
 
The overall load factor was 0.3% lower than the same period in 2016. Overall average revenue per teu increased by 12.1% compared to the same period last year.
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News' first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939.

