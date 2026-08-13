Revised Jones Act Waiver Takes Effect August 17

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on Thursday the Department of Homeland Security has approved a second 90-day extension of a Jones Act waiver first issued on March 17, 2026, allowing certain covered cargoes to continue moving on foreign-flagged vessels between U.S. ports under specified conditions.

The waiver will commence on August 17, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. ET, the CBP guidance said.

CBP said any covered product must be loaded onboard a vessel before the waiver expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on November 15, 2026. The agency also released an updated list of potentially covered products as of August 17.

"This guidance also serves as notice of substantial changes being made to the waiver request process," CBP said.

Before a voyage begins, parties seeking to use a foreign-flagged vessel under the waiver must submit a written "vessel availability request," to the Department of War (DOW), the Maritime Administration (MARAD) and CBP.

CBP said the request must include details such as the vessel's identity, ownership, voyage dates, ports of loading and discharge, cargo description, shipment frequency and an explanation of why the transportation is in the interest of national defense.

MARAD will then conduct a survey to determine whether a coastwise-qualified U.S. vessel is available to perform the transportation. Based on the survey results, DOW will decide whether the waiver applies to the proposed voyage and whether a foreign-flagged vessel may be used.

The trade community member who initiated the request will contact the appropriate carrier(s) to arrange transportation, CBP said.

Carriers operating foreign-flagged vessels under the waiver must provide voyage information to CBP and submit post-voyage reports to MARAD within 10 days of completing the voyage, including cargo details and justification for the waiver.





(Reuters - Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru)

