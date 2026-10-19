Rheinmetall, MSC Take Over Romania’s Mangalia Shipyard in $155M Deal

German defense contractor Rheinmetall and Swiss shipping company MSC have won an auction to acquire Romania's Mangalia shipyard for approximately $155 million (€138 million), with plans to develop the facility for both commercial and military shipbuilding.

The acquisition, expected to be completed within a few weeks, will be jointly funded by the two companies, Rheinmetall said.

The shipyard, located south of Constanța, will be developed into a dual-use facility serving domestic and international markets, with separate sectors and security zones to accommodate civilian and military shipbuilding activities.

For Rheinmetall Naval Systems, the yard will play a role in building four vessels commissioned by the Romanian government, comprising two 96-meter offshore patrol vessels and two 43-metre diving support vessels.

The facility is also intended to support additional military shipbuilding projects in southeastern Europe.

"Following the acquisition, we plan to expand and upgrade the shipyard comprehensively. Our aim is to further develop the existing infrastructure, improve production conditions and adapt capacity to meet future requirements.

“This will enable the site in the long term to play a key role in the implementation of our strategic activities in South-Eastern Europe and to strengthen our industrial presence in the region," said Tim Wagner, CEO of Rheinmetall's Naval Systems division.

Rheinmetall has operated in Romania since 2024 through Rheinmetall Automecanica, based in Mediaș.