Rhine Levels Still Disrupting Transport

Water levels on the Rhine River, one of Europe's busiest shipping arteries, have slightly risen this week, official data showed on Wednesday, but remain near record lows, hampering transport and production.

The water level gauge at the chokepoint of Kaub near the city of Koblenz rose to 14cm (5.5 inches) on Wednesday morning, inland navigation agency WSV data showed, after 5cm earlier this week.

The river is about one metre deeper than the gauge, which has been traditionally used as an indicator to measure local levels.

As a rule of thumb, if the Kaub gauge falls below 78cm for 30 straight days, as was the case in 2022 and 2018, German industrial production falls by 1%, according to economic institute IfW.

However, economists with BVR, Germany's association of cooperative banks, said on Tuesday that the Rhine's low water levels and heatwaves are only temporarily holding back the country's economic recovery, raising their 2026 GDP growth forecast to 1% from 0.5%.

Chemical producers, utilities, steelmakers and agricultural traders have warned of higher transport costs and lower production.

It could take weeks for water levels to rise to a level normal for this time of year, according to forecasts published by WSV, after a months-long drought in many parts of Germany.





(Reuters - Reporting by Thomas Seythal, additional reporting by René Wagner; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

