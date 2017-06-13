RIBCRAFT Delivers Two Tour Boats

Rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) manufacturer RIBCRAFT announced the recent deliveries of two USCG Sub Chapter T Certified Tour Boats to customers in Hawaii and Florida.

The two certified 30’ RIBCRAFT 9.0s – one to the Four Seasons Hualalai Resort in Hawaii and one to Aqua Adventure Tours in Florida – were built to meet the unique needs of each company. The vessels feature a combination of jockey-style pod seats and benches for accommodating up to 15 guests on eco and adventure tours. The two RIBCRAFTs also feature a large aluminum canopy top with integrated dual folding swim ladders, that in addition to providing lifejacket storage and water access, offer aft shaded seating to complement the open air seating up forward.

The new RIBCRAFT 9.0 for the Four Seasons Hualalai marks the resort’s second RIBCRAFT. The boat will be utilized for exploring secluded beaches, snorkeling, whale watching, and epic adventures around the Hawaiian Islands. Powered by twin 300HP Yamaha outboards, the boat will reach speeds in excess of 50mph. With multiple trips a day during the busy season, the boat is built to not only meet the resorts varied tour offerings but to also withstand the seven day a week operations.

Aqua Adventure Tours, an eco-adventure tour business in Florida took delivery of their RIBCRAFT to provide high speed tours, dolphin expeditions, and interactive snorkeling and paddling adventures.

“When we decided to build a RIB for our adventure sightseeing and excursion business, we knew we wanted to work with a builder who had real-world experience building Sub-T inspected vessels. And since aesthetics, convenience and comfort are just as important to our customers as performance and durability are to us, we also needed a builder who could seamlessly blend all of that together,” said Aqua Adventure Tours’ President, Chris Thalmann.

These two RIBCRAFT 9.0 certified boats feature RIBCRAFT’s signature stable, dry ride operators expect and demand. As they are fully inspected vessels, the boats feature commercial grade fire retardant fiberglass deep V hulls, certified electrical and mechanical systems, and complete stability analysis and testing.