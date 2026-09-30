Richard Hendrick Elected as American Association of Port Authorities Chairman

Port of Albany-Rensselaer, NY CEO Richard J. Hendrick was unanimously elected Chair of the Board of Directors of the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) at its Annual Convention in New Orleans. AAPA represents more than 130 public port authorities in the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.

This is the first time in more than 40 years that the AAPA Chairman has been elected from the North Atlantic Region. Hendrick will serve a two-year term in this role. Previously, he served the AAPA Board as Vice Chairman and as the representative of the North Atlantic Region.

Hendrick has been with the Port of Albany-Rensselaer in New York since 2004 and was selected by the Board of Commissioners to serve as the Chief Executive Officer in 2008. During Hendrick’s tenure, the Port has experienced increases in ships, tonnage and longshore labor hours worked, as well as investments in infrastructure and Port district growth. Hendrick has overseen nearly 500M in public and private investment in the Port district, the largest capital investment and infrastructure upgrades since the Port was established in 1932. Additionally, he has overseen the reconstruction of all the Port wharves, added 30% covered storage to the Maritime Terminal, and increased the footprint of the Port District by 30% with additional plans for continued investment and expansion. Hendrick was named to City & State NY’s 2024 Transportation Power 100 list.

Under Hendrick’s leadership, the Port of Albany has received consecutive Green Marine certification, a voluntary program that sets an environmentally forward benchmark for ports in North America, since 2016. The Port of Albany was the first port in New York State to volunteer and certify in the Green Marine program and has continued to demonstrate and expand its environmental leadership.

In service to the maritime community, Hendrick serves on the Board of Commissioners of the Pilots of the State of New York, on the Board of Directors of the North Atlantic Ports Association, on the Board of Directors of the Seafarers International House NYC, on the Board of Directors for AAPA's Foundation for Seaports of the Americas, and on the U.S Coast Guard’s Area Maritime Security Committee for the Port of New York/Port of Albany.

In service to the local community, Hendrick is on the Board of Directors of Historic Cherry Hill in South Albany, NY and is a volunteer firefighter for 38 years in addition to serving on the Board of Directors of the W.F. Bruen Hose Company [Clinton Heights Fire Department] in East Greenbush, NY. Previously, Hendrick served the City of Albany Police Department as a Detective, with more than 17 years of service.