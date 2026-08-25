Rigid Wingsail Retrofit Successfully Completed Aboard Bulk Carrier

Topic, TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING and OceanWings announced the successful completion of OceanWings rigid wingsail installation aboard the Ultramax bulk carrier MARIA TOPIC. Retrofitted at TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING in Japan, the vessel now returns to commercial service, marking a milestone in OceanWings' commercial deployment and in the adoption of wind-assisted propulsion for merchant shipping.

The successful retrofit demonstrates that rigid wingsail technology can be successfully integrated into an operating merchant vessel. By upgrading an existing bulk carrier, the project highlights the role retrofit solutions can play in reducing fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions across today's fleet.

OceanWings and Topic will share their first operational insights during SMM Hamburg in September 2026, providing an initial look at the vessel's behavior in commercial service.

The retrofit of MARIA ТОРІС was carried out with the support of the European WHISPER (Wind Energy Harvesting for Ship Propulsion Assistance and Power) project, funded by the European Union's Horizon Europe program.

WHISPER brings together 13 partners from six European countries to develop and validate modular retrofit solutions combining wind-assisted propulsion and renewable onboard energy systems, accelerating the decarbonization of commercial shipping.