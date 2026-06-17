RINA Gets Safety Assessment Role on Indonesia's H2WATT Hydrogen Hub

Italian engineering, certification and consulting company RINA has secured a contract to provide safety assessment services for Indonesia's Green Hydrogen Hub Project H2WATT, a key initiative being developed by PLN Puslitbang, the research and development arm of state-owned utility PT PLN.

The H2WATT project is aimed at supporting Indonesia's energy transition through the development of an integrated green hydrogen ecosystem and forms part of the country's broader efforts to build a low-carbon energy framework.

Under the contract, RINA will assess fire and explosion risks across the planned facility, helping to support the safe design and operation of hydrogen infrastructure. The scope includes identifying potential hydrogen release scenarios, evaluating incident likelihood and modelling the consequences of potential events such as fires and explosions.

Using risk assessment methodologies and simulation tools, RINA will develop a detailed risk profile for the facility and recommend mitigation measures, including requirements for ventilation and gas detection systems.

The company is also discussing the potential provision of ISCC PLUS certification for the project's hydrogen refuelling station. The voluntary certification verifies the sustainability and low-carbon credentials of hydrogen and its derivatives across the production chain.

The H2WATT project is part of PLN Puslitbang's efforts to advance innovation in Indonesia's power sector, with a focus on emerging clean energy technologies including hydrogen, renewable energy and biomass.

“Projects like H2WATT reflect our commitment to advancing sustainable energy systems through technical expertise and innovation. Hydrogen will play an important role in the global energy transition, and ensuring these facilities are designed and operated safely is critical. Our strength in risk assessment, supported by advanced digital tools, enables us to deliver practical, reliable solutions for emerging energy projects,” said Enrico Beccaceci, Asia Engineering Executive Commercial Management Director at RINA.

“PLN Puslitbang is committed to advancing innovative and sustainable energy solutions to support Indonesia’s transition to a low-carbon future. The Green Hydrogen Hub Project H2WATT represents an important step in developing hydrogen as a strategic energy carrier. Collaborating with experienced international partners such as RINA ensures that safety, reliability and global standards are embedded from the outset, enabling us to accelerate deployment with confidence,” added Mochamad Soleh, General Manager at PLN Puslitbang.

The project highlights growing investment in hydrogen development across Southeast Asia as governments and industry seek to diversify energy systems and reduce emissions.