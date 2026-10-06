RINA, PTT Team Up on Energy and Maritime Decarbonization

RINA and Thailand's PTT have signed two memoranda of understanding (MoU) to explore technologies spanning low-carbon fuels, vessel electrification, hydrogen and carbon management across the energy, industrial and maritime sectors.

The agreements, signed through the PTT Innovation Institute, establish a framework for research, technical cooperation, knowledge sharing and exchange of expertise between the companies.

Areas under consideration include alternative and low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuels, vessel electrification, digitalization, carbon management and hydrogen readiness.

The companies will also examine cold energy utilization, including potential applications in data centers and Small Modular Reactors, as well as learning and training initiatives for the maritime and industrial sectors.

RINA Consulting will contribute engineering consultancy expertise, while RINA Services will cover certification, verification, assurance and classification.

"We are honored to work with PTT and explore opportunities for technical cooperation in areas that are central to the energy transition. Through our engineering and advisory expertise, we aim to support innovation, technology development and the assessment of emerging solutions across the energy, industrial and maritime sectors," said Saverio Scopelliti, RINA Consulting Commercial Executive Vice President.

The MoUs establish a cooperation framework rather than commitments to individual projects, with the parties intending to assess the feasibility and potential for collaboration across the identified technology areas.