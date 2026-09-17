Ring Power Named North American Distributor for Cox Marine Diesel Outboard Line

Ring Power Corporation, a provider of marine power solutions, announced an expansion of its partnership with Cox Marine, becoming the exclusive North American distributor of the UK company's diesel outboard line. Under the new agreement, Ring Power now holds distribution rights across the entire United States, the Caribbean and U.S. territories.

The expanded territory strengthens Ring Power's ability to support commercial, government, military, and recreational marine customers with Cox Marine's diesel outboard engines. All customers throughout the region will now benefit from Ring Power's sales support, technical expertise, parts availability, and dealer network development.

The Cox Marine diesel outboard platform offers a combination of performance, fuel efficiency, interoperability and operational flexibility, making it an attractive propulsion choice for military, government, commercial, as well as recreational applications. Designed to operate on a widely available diesel fuel infrastructure, Cox outboards provide advantages for fleets and operators seeking single fuel source efficiency and reduced total ownership costs.

Ring Power will continue investing in dealer development, service infrastructure, technician training, and customer support resources to ensure a first-class ownership experience throughout its expanded territory.