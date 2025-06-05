RIX Industries Partners With Sumitomo Heavy Industries to Expand Access to Technologies

RIX Industries, a leader in advanced gas compression and generation technologies, announced a service alliance agreement with Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd (SHI). Under the agreement, SHI will serve as a key partner in expanding access to RIX Industries’ high-performance piston compressors and gas generators, delivering tailored solutions for a wide range of vessel types and offshore applications. This arrangement is the first of its kind between a compressor and gas generator OEM and a ship repair firm, aiming to increase technician response speed for improved readiness of the U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet.

This collaboration brings together RIX’s expertise in gas compression and generation with SHI’s marine engineering and shipbuilding capabilities. Customers will have seamless access to advanced gas systems that enhance operational efficiency, improve system reliability, and deliver long-term value—all while meeting the demanding performance standards of today’s commercial and defense maritime sectors.

Based in Japan, SHI holds a Master Ship Repair Agreement with the U.S. Navy and provides a full complement of repair services to the Navy’s Seventh Fleet, which includes surface combatants, amphibious assault craft, and nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. This arrangement is aligned with RIX Industries’ long-standing history of serving the U.S. Armed Forces with its proven and reliable American-made compressors.

This exclusive agreement grants SHI succinct and directed OEM authorization to provide service, parts, and repairs to RIX equipment installed on U.S. Navy and MSC (Military Sealift Command) vessels flagged in the United States, and stationed or transiting the U.S. Navy bases in Yokosuka and Sasebo, Japan. The terms of the agreement, built and formed along the values of both entities, also allow RIX and SHI to explore business growth opportunities in and around the Pacific Rim for other government and commercial applications that require rapid and reliable service and parts.