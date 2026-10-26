Robert Allan Announces New Ship-Handling/Fire-Fighting 2 Tug Design

Robert Allan Ltd. announced the award to design a new RAmparts 3800 Ship-Handling/Fire-Fighting 2 (FiFi 2) tug for Ningbo Port. The vessel will be constructed by Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd.

Robert Allan Ltd. has built long term relationship with Ningbo Port since 2004, delivering a series of ASD tugs ranging from 32 meters to 39 meters in length, including an LNG-diesel dual-fuel tug. These vessels have been playing important roles in the fleet Ningbo Port, routinely undertaking the most challenged ship-handling operations.

Measuring approximately 38 meters in length, the new RAmparts 3800 will be equipped with a FiFi 2 fire-fighting system, dry chemical powder firefighting system and a powerful propulsion package capable of delivering an estimated bollard pull of 87.5 tonnes. This combination will enable the tug to provide effective marine firefighting support while maintaining exceptional ship-handling performance in and around Ningbo Port.