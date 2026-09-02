Roberta Duarte to Join Maersk as Chief People Officer

Having spent a decade with A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) in the past, Roberta Duarte will return to take on the role of Chief People Officer and join Maersk’s Executive Leadership Team, effective 1 November 2026.

“I am truly honoured to return to Maersk. It is a company that feels like home to me – both because its values resonate strongly with my own and because of the many relationships I built during my years with Maersk.”

Roberta Duarte, who holds a Brazilian passport, was with Maersk from 2014 to 2024, holding senior People leadership roles across the regions Asia Pacific and Latin America as well as Ocean & Logistics before joining Werfen, where she currently holds the position of Chief People Officer.

Prior to her first tenure with Maersk, Roberta Duarte worked with Citibank and held various roles across Latin and North America.

In August, Maersk announced that Chief People Officer Susana Elvira had decided to explore opportunities outside Maersk after 24 years with the company.



