Robosys Validates VOYAGER AI Maritime Autonomy Software

Robosys Automation, a developer of intelligent marine autonomy systems, took part in a test campaign with its VOYAGER AI Autonomous Navigation System (ANS) software at MARIN (Maritime Research Institute Netherlands) against the 55 recognized DNV benchmark marine traffic scenarios.

Robosys contributed in MARINs development program of the Autonomy Testbed, a testbed

designated to test, compare and, once mature, be able to validate Collision Avoidance systems.

The VOYAGER AI software was tested on its ability to make safe, predictable and COLREG-

compliant navigation decisions across a range of realistic maritime operating conditions.

Conducted within MARIN's simulation and assessment environment, the evaluation subjected VOYAGER AI to independently defined benchmark scenarios representing many of the collision avoidance situations encountered during routine commercial operations.

Designed to challenge autonomous navigation systems across the full spectrum of COLREG

encounter types and operational complexity, the benchmark program included head-on encounters, crossing situations, overtaking manoeuvres, single, dual and multi-target interactions, mission recovery following collision avoidance actions, and independent assessment of collision avoidance effectiveness, COLREG compliance and overall operational performance.

Beyond the benchmark program, VOYAGER AI was also evaluated using specialist operational scenarios including dense AIS-derived traffic, fishing vessel operations, near-shore navigation, randomly generated encounters and expert-developed operational cases, providing an even broader assessment of autonomous decision-making capability under representative commercial operating conditions.

From the independent evaluation across a wide range of operational scenarios, MARIN was able

to obtain performance scores in relation to safe, predictable and COLREG-compliant navigation

decisions resulting in valuable technical insight to support the platform's continued evolution.

The latest validation program builds upon a relationship that first began in 2018 through the Netherlands Joint Industry Project (JIP) on Autonomous Shipping, culminating in the first

autonomous commercial vessel trials conducted in the North Sea onboard SeaZip 3 a 26m Damen Fast Crew Supplier 2610.